Mumbai Echo's Thundering Applause for Siddharth Kasyap's Perfect Amalgamation

famous-personalities

Siddharth Kasyap showers 'Musical Magic' this monsoon with his Live Contemporary Musical Fusion Concert called 'Perfect Amalgamation'

Siddharth Kasyap

As the name implies 'Perfect Amalgamation' was the ultimate amalgamation of Contemporary fusion music by renowned composer Siddharth Kasyap. The Concert showcased a modern approach towards Instrumental Music creating an Enchanting affair, mesmerizing the audience to spellbound.

The show featured eight exotic tracks played on more than 25 instruments each glorifying exquisite elements of rhythm and melody thereby marking a deep imprint in the hearts of the viewers. Perfect Amalgamation is a uniquely designed concept with a varied combination of tracks composed, conceptualized & created by show maker, Siddharth Kasyap.

The show was orchestrated by stalwart keyboardist Atul Raninga and performed by a troop of acclaimed musicians like Ravi Chary, Jayanti Gosher, Girish Vishwa, Gautam Sharma, Aakashdeep Gogoi, Kushmita KC, Tejas Vinchurkar, Momin Kha, Chiranjit Sinh, Prabhat Raghuwanshi and Vinnie Hutton.



Siddharth Kasyap with the musicians who made 'Perfect Amalgamation' successful

The Live Show was a spectacular audiovisual treat infused with a perfect blend of stunning graphic designs, electrifying lights and captivating sound effects bewitching a bounty of delight for the spectators. Setting the stage on fire was the brilliantly talented apt show director Anshul Vijayvargiya, featuring live camera actions of the show and soaring each-ones senses to Fantasy sphere. The entire show was a flawless affair adding spark was the stunning stage anchor Aradhana Nayar.

'Perfect Amalgamation' was so marvelously designed to exhibit each musician's talent in sync with the troop complementing them as an artist who usually can never flaunt in limelight as live stage performers otherwise only retrenched in recording studios

Inspired by Yanni, Siddharth Kasyap's cherished dream to curate a live show of Perfect Amalgamation where 108 musicians from all across the world will be playing unique musical instruments to promote Indian music globally.

Heartily overwhelmed and gratified by the standing ovation, Siddharth Kasyap promised to soon take 'Perfect Amalgamation' across different cities in India and abroad. With Perfect Amalgamation, Siddharth Kasyap successfully adds another feather to his multi-talented hat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates