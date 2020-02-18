Mumbai: Eight fire engines deployed after massive fire broke out at GST Bhavan

About 2,500 employees were present in the building when the fire started. Pic/ Ashish Raje

A massive fire broke out at the GST Bhavan in Mazgaon on Monday morning. While no one was injured, the ongoing repairing work and partially functional fire fighting system have raised questions on the fire safety at government-owned offices.

According to fire officials, there were around 2,500 employees present in the building when the fire started on the ninth floor of the 10-storey government-owned building at around 12.30 pm. The Fire Department took around three hours to bring the blaze under control for which eight fire engines were deployed.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who was present at the spot said, "Many files were burnt. However, the records were computerised. So the data is safe. We will take an overview and act accordingly." He has also ordered a probe into the incident.

"The fire started on the 9th floor where the Establishment Department was working till Saturday.

The staff on the 10th floor was shifted to the MTNL building," Vijay Sapkale, who works as a stenographer, at GST Bhavan said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates