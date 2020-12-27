Mumbai: Eknath Khadse gets summoned by ED on December 30

Former minister Eknath Khadse, who quit Bharatiya Janata Party to join the Nationalist Congress Party a couple of months ago, has confirmed that he has received a notice from Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has summoned Khadse to its office on December 30, in connection with a controversial land deal in Bhosri in Pune which had proved to be a trigger for his resignation from the BJP government four years ago. Khadse wasn't taken back in the Cabinet, despite his repeated demands and explanations.

Khadse said on Saturday evening that the matter was being probed by other agencies as well and that he had an inkling that he could face the ED if he switched over to another party. "I will cooperate with the ED," he said.

