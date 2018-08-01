Mumbai: Elderly couple commits suicide by jumping before train

According to the cops, the deceased have been identified as Vijay Ganpat Pavaskar, 72, and his wife Savita Pavskar, 69, both residents of Ahire village, Dombivli

An elderly couple committed suicide on Tuesday by jumping before a fast train at Dombivli railway station. Though the police are yet to find out the reason behind the suicide, they believe family problems forced them to take the step.

According to the cops, the deceased have been identified as Vijay Ganpat Pavaskar, 72, and his wife Savita Pavskar, 69, both residents of Ahire village, Dombivli. The Dombivli GRP police said the incident happened at platform number 5. Footages from the CCTVs at the platform show that the couple sat on a bench for almost an hour. Then they tried to get down on the tracks twice but couldn't do it, as the platform was crowded. In the third attempt they got down and suddenly jumped before the Gorakhpur LTT train.

Speaking to mid-day, D Pawar, police inspector, Dombivli GRP, said, "We are not sure whether it was suicide or an accident. We'll get an idea only after talking to their family members. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Rukmini Hospital. We will hand them over to their sons. Further investigation into the matter is on."

Meanwhile, Satish Raje, an eyewitness, said, "They were sitting beside me on the bench. Suddenly I spotted uncle Vijay walking towards the edge of the platform to check whether the train was coming. He did it thrice. I thought they were waiting for someone. But suddenly they walked towards the tracks and jumped before the train."

