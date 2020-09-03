Mumbai: Elderly woman crushed to death in Dongri building collapse

A 65-year-old woman, who was pulled out of the debris and rushed to the nearest hospital hours after part of a building in Dongri collapsed, was declared brought dead. The Mumbai Fire Brigade managed to rescue six residents, who were trapped under the debris after the incident took place around 7.15 am on Wednesday.

According to information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management department, the back portion of the seven-storey cessed building under MHADA at Dr Maheswari Road had collapsed. Fire brigade and solid waste management workers started the rescue operation and safely pulled out six people from the debris. However, after locals said that Mumtaj Sudhanwala was trapped under a staircase, the team pulled her out and rushed her to J J hospital, but the chief medical officer declared her brought dead.

A BMC official said, "The building is a cessed one and is under MHADA." Local corporator, Nikita Nikam said, "The structure was 70-80 years old. Eight families comprising 35 to 40 people were residing there. The building has not been declared dilapidated yet. It was inspected by MHADA just four days back after tenants complained about some damages. They were informed that the structure was in a bad condition and should be vacated immediately."

