Mumbai: Elderly woman loses gold, cash in auto rickshaw, receives on birthday

A seventy-year-old woman residing in Mira Road, who lost a bag containing 22 tolas of gold and Rs. 2000 cash in an autorickshaw, on January 5, 2018, received a pleasant surprise on her birthday from the Mumbai police.

The incident occurred on Saturday when 70-year-old Julian Perera boarded an autorickshaw from Goregaon to reach her son-in-law's house to attend a wedding in Charkop. After reaching her destination she realized that she forgot her bag containing 22 tolas of gold and Rs. 2000 cash in the autorickshaw and informed her son-in-law about the same.

The elderly woman along with her son-in-law, Stanny Jathanna, immediately approached the Charkop police station and registered a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Senior inspector Pramod Dhavre Chavan led a detection team who began scouting for the autorickshaw in which the woman had travelled. They managed to track down the autorickshaw through CCTV footage of the route she travelled and the driver was taken into custody. Reportedly, the driver was staying at Wasrihill area in Malad.

According to the police, when they reached the driver's house to retrieve the old woman's bag, the driver said that he was not aware of the bag. His white lie was soon exposed when the police checked the bag and didn't find the gold and cash. They later conducted a search at his house and retrieved the gold which was hidden in a box.

All the items were as is and police managed to make 100 per cent recovery. In the presence of Senior inspector Pramod Dhavre, API Chavan and his detection team return the bag to Perera.