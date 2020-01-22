Mumbai: Elections stopped our spending on Development Plant, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a unique explanation on the minuscule expenditure on the all-important Development Plan. According to the civic body, the two elections in 2019 restricted spending on amenities. In the same letter, the BMC also stated its high spending on roads and bridges, which were surprisingly not hit by the elections.

The civic body also claimed that they will be utilising R126 crore on the DP till February 2020, which is 10 per cent of the allocation. Despite the allocation of R1,298 crore for the Development Plan, the BMC spent only R5 crore till December.

The explanation came after the report in mid-day about BMC's negligible — 0.4 per cent — spending on the Development Plant.

As per the BMC's claim, there were restrictions on spending due to the code of conduct. Also, many BMC staffers, including officers, were on election duty. The restrictions and staff crunch slowed down the speed of administrative processes, said Ram Dotonde, media advisor, BMC, in the letter.

In the same letter, the BMC claimed that it spent R673 crore (82 per cent) on Storm Water drainage (SWD), R773 crore (52 per cent) on roads and R333 crore (60 per cent) on bridges.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates