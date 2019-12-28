Mumbai: Electrician falls to death while repairing MSRTC office elevator

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 53-year-old electrician died in a freak accident while repairing the elevator of the Maharashtra State Road and Transport Corporation (MSRTC) office in Mumbai Central on Friday. The deceased, identified as Ramanand Patkar was stuck in the fourth floor of the building while examining the elevator, Indian Express reported.

According to the police, the elevator of the building was repaired on Thursday but it broke down again on Friday after Patkar was called to conduct the maintenance. Patkar’s colleagues then heard him scream and fall after which they immediately switched off the electricity and pulled him out. He was rushed to Nair Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, Patkar sustained serious injuries on his head and face and suffered fractures on both legs. An accidental death case has been registered at the Nagpada police station.

