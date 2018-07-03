Mumbai: Elphinstone station's new FOB to be opened on July 3

According to sources, the authorities faced several constraints while constructing the bridge, which includes removal of encroachments, shifting of various existing utilities and trimming of trees that obstructed the path

The roof of the new foot-over-bridge has been imported from Dubai

Built at a cost of Rs 9.85 crore, the new foot-over-bridge (FOB) at the Elphinstone Road station is all set to be thrown open for the public on Tuesday. What makes the 73-metre long and 6-metre wide FOB different from the ones that are already there in the city is its roof, which has been imported from Dubai. Apart from this, it also has a number of other special features.

According to sources, the authorities faced several constraints while constructing the Elphinstone Road station bridge, which includes removal of encroachments, shifting of various existing utilities and trimming of trees that obstructed the path. "The new foot-over-bridge connects the eastern and western sides and even lands on the Parel station platforms. The bridge will be opened up for the public from Tuesday," said a senior railway official.

Elaborating on how the roof was constructed, another railway official said, "The self-supported aluminium standing seam roofing system has been imported from Dubai. It is made up of 0.9 mm thick aluminium alloy and has a PVDF coating on the top surface."

He further said, "These sheets will be more durable and will also not lead to leakages. It has been designed in such a manner that solar panels can be fitted on them in future."