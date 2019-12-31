Mumbai: At 16.4 degree celsius, Tuesday is coolest December day this season

The minimum temperature of the city has been steady between 19 to 22 degree Celsius for past few days, especially after another round of untimely rains on Christmas Day. Earlier this month, the minimum temperature had dropped to 17 degrees Celsius giving a much cooler day to Mumbai but only to later follow with a rise in minimum temperature going up to 22 degree Celsius. But the last day of the year 2019 has brought in a much cool vibe.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at India MET department, on Tuesday morning, has tweeted, "Mumbai cooled today morning with season's lowest so far, 16.4 Deg C. 2019 year is ending on a cooler note."

After Delhi has recorded coldest December day so far yesterday, Mumbai has recorded coolest day this season as yet on Tuesday. The Santacruz observatory has recorded minimum temperature at 16.4 degrees Celsius while Colaba observatory has recorded 19 degree Celsius. Mumbaikars should be expecting cool temperature as they welcome the new year at midnight tonight.