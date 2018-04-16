Mumbai: England's Nasser Hussain relives cricket history at Azad Maidan

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain, in town to shoot a documentary on Mumbai cricket, has some fun at club where Sachin and Kambli put on world record partnership



There is no end to reverence when it comes to Sachin Tendulkar. Ask Nasser Hussain, who is in the city to help produce a documentary on Mumbai cricket to be aired on Sky Sports during India's forthcoming tour of the English summer.

The first half of Nasser Hussain's Sunday was spent on the maidans of Mumbai for the documentary. It is learnt that when he arrived at Azad Maidan, he felt like soaking in cricketing history by being part of an ongoing club match at Sassanian Cricket Club where Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli (representing Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's) put on a world record partnership of 664 runs for the third wicket in 1988.



Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain (left) thanks the umpires after participating in a game at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Hussain requested the umpires of yesterday's game not to count the few balls in the official scoresheet as he fielded at first slip. However, one person present at Sassanian didn't seem to be pleased with Hussain on the field — Laxman Chavan, who oversees the affairs of Sassanian.

Interestingly, it was the same Chavan (then assistant coach), who 30 years ago, was ignored by teenagers Tendulkar and Kambli as they piled on the misery for St Xavier's without thinking of declaring. The closure to Shardashram's innings only came about when school coach Ramakant Achrekar ordered Tendulkar to declare at 748 for two.

