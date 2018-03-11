Mumbai: Estate agent's friend digs pit inside godown, black magic suspected

While the Malwani police are yet to file a case they have detained the person Anand Koli and are questioning him to find out what his exact intentions were

Representational Picture

In a bizarre case, the police have detained a friend of an estate agent after the owner found that one of the commercial godowns which the person was supposed to help put on rent, has a nearly six feet deep pit along with a concrete structure on top, with articles suspected to be used for black magic.

While the Malwani police are yet to file a case they have detained the person Anand Koli and are questioning him to find out what his exact intentions were. As per police officials, the godown belongs to Damein Desa who had asked a local estate agent to find someone who wanted to rent the place. The agent in turn gave the key of the godown to Koli, with whom Desa used to follow up daily on whether he had found someone to take the place on rent.

On Saturday evening, Desa came to the godown when he entered inside he was shocked to see a contrite structure being built inside. The structure even had a door and it had to be broken down. A red cloth was put inside to cover the ground, and there were garlands and several other articles used for pooja (Prayer). Police was immediately called and when the red cloth was removed, they were shocked to see a pit being dug inside with sand put in it.

The police called helpers and removed the sand as they suspected something may have been buried inside. But they did not find anything. From the initial questioning, police have learnt that Koli had fights with his wife. So far no FIR has been filed and the police are probing further to ascertain the motive.

