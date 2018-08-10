Mumbai: Even after 15 days of work, PWD fails to plug Aarey's potholes

national

A local rickshaw driver is taking out time daily to fill the potholes on the internal roads using paver blocks and road repair material dumped on the side

Though the Public Works Department and Aarey CEO office started repairing the roads a couple of days back, nothing much has improved

The pothole menace in Mumbai is slowly becoming the very character of the city, with the authorities concerned least bothered about looking into what creates those huge craters on roads and eventually solving the problem. Even as different parts of the city are coping with the problem, the situation at Aarey Colony seems to be worse. The potholes on the internal roads of Aarey, which connects the tribal hamlets and cattle farms with the main road, have become a nightmare for commuters.

Though the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Aarey CEO office started the repairs around 15 days back, nothing much has improved on the 10-km stretch. However, a local rickshaw driver is setting a true example by taking out time from his daily schedule and filling the potholes using paver blocks and repair material dumped on the side of roads.



Lalji Pasi fills a pothole using the road repair material dumped on the side

According to sources, the Aarey main road, which connects the Western Express Highway with Marol and Powai was in the same condition a couple of years back. But after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took over charge of the road from the Aarey CEO office and PWD, its condition improved.

Sharing his daily commuting woes, Prakash Bhoir, a resident of Kelto Pada said, "The internal roads that connect many padas are in a pathetic condition. Over the years it has just become worse. New roads should be laid, as the potholes are huge. I think the roads in remote pockets of the city are better than the internal ones in Aarey."

Lalji Pasi, the rickshaw driver who has taken up the initiative of repairing the potholes, said, "The potholes cause a lot of inconvenience for the locals, including senior citizens. A couple of days back I spotted some of the repair material lying on the roadside. That is when I decided to take some time out and fill the potholes."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates