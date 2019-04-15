Mumbai event: Learn about diverse flora from naturalists at SGNP in Borivli

things-to-do

Spend an afternoon learning about the diverse flora inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park with help from expert naturalists

This weekend, take a break from your hectic schedule, and get in touch with nature by signing up for a tree walk inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. "Spring is the ideal time of the year to spot 1,300-plus variants of flora that are flowering or already in full bloom, and we'll tell people about them. Bombax ceiba, firmiana colorata which is flowering right now, teak, jamun, rosewood and catechu tree, which is used to make the red paste used in paan, are some of the trees participants will come across on this trail.



Will be conducting the walk

If you rewind to the Bombay of early and mid-'90s, these trees were even found growing in and around housing societies. It's important for people to know their local flora and its connection with the ecosystem and their lifestyles. This also includes medicinal as well as economically important trees," says naturalist Shardul Bajikar.



Seema Hardikar

The aim is also to give people more reason to protect the park and other similar habitats. You begin the walk at the main gate and then board the bus to the Shilonda trail, where you continue your explorations. Seema Hardikar, founder of FERN (Foundation for Educational Rendezvous with Nature), a nature and environment education organisation based in Thane, will be conducting the walk. Participants should wear proper walking shoes. Don't forget to carry water, though you are requested not to litter.

At Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Gujarat Road, Borivali East.

On April 21, 7am to 11.30 am CALL 28868686

Log on to https://goo.gl/forms/5tSclSdWy8FFbijh1

Cost Rs 650

