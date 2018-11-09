Mumbai event: Learn and dance tango with city's tango community

things-to-do

Viva Tango Milonga

The Consulate General of Argentina with High Street Phoenix in association with the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA ) is hosting an event Viva Tango Milonga on November 11, 2018 from 7 pm onwards at High Street Phoenix Festival Square Lower Parel, Mumbai.

The bandoneon player Dario Polonara and pianist and music composer Martin Palmeri will recreate the ultimate milonga experience where some of the best tango dancers from the Mumbai Tango Community will teach you to dance the vibrant and playful, expressive and passionate, Argentine Tango.

On November 12, 2018, the Consulate General of Argentina in association with NCPA will host concerts 'Tango Tryst' in which the Symphony Orchestra of India(SOI) together with Argentine musicians will be presenting 'MisaTango' at Prithvi Theatre. The event will be the same on November 13, 2018, at the Tata Theatre, NCPA at 7:00 pm.

Artists

Palmeri: Misatango for mixed chorus, soprano, piano, bandoneon & orchestra

Evgeny Bushkov, conductor

Dario Polonara, bandoneon

Goa University Choir

The Banglore Men

