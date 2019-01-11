Mumbai event: Sign up for 15-day cycle to work campaign

things-to-do

Give your car or the kaali peeli a break and stick to your resolution to stay fit by signing up for a 15-day cycle-to-work campaign

The event is pan-Mumbai

Since commuting in Mumbai is no walk in the park and taking time out for fitness goals is tougher still, how about signing up for something that helps ease both? Try cycling to work for 15 days with Zenscycle2work4.0, a campaign to influence cyclists and non-cyclists to take up the activity as a mode of transport for daily work, including travelling to the workplace and running errands. What's more, if you do it regularly, you can also win a prize — a bicycle, of course.

While their edition last year had 30 participants, they are expecting a higher number this time. "We have youngsters, working professionals, fitness freaks and those who are in their 40s," says Peter Rodrigues, co-founder, Cycling Zens, that is organising the event with a cycle rental partner on board. "We assess the performance of individuals cycling to work daily and then decide the winner. We want to encourage people to pick up the activity, which is also an excellent way to lose weight," adds Rodrigues. Those above 15 years of age can apply, and it's a pan-Mumbai activity this year.



Peter Rodrigues

While there's the fun and fitness aspect of it, there are some things one needs to keep in mind while cycling on the road; the first being to always wear a helmet. "We had an incident at Kharghar when a participant had an accident and injured his knee. He was lucky to have his helmet on, or his injuries could have been grave," says Rodrigues. You should also make sure your front and back reflectors and lights are working. Wear an ID with details of an emergency contact and your blood group, and use prominent hand signals

to navigate.

"We know Mumbai does not have proper infrastructure [for cyclists] but we hope our government realises and pays attention to the citizens' fitness, economy and the environment. Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Portland are among the world's most bike-friendly cities. Hopefully, Mumbai will be on that list one day," wishes Rodrigues.

On January 20 to February 3

Log on to payumoney.com

Call 7057284023

Cost Rs 2,250 (inclusive of rented cycle)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates