Mumbai event: Talk to discuss a change in the way we dispose our dead

things-to-do

A talk will raise questions about the need to change cremation and burial methods

Bringing an uncomfortable but glaring issue to notice today is After Death, a discussion on the disposal of human corpses, and the change needed in light of the ecological crises today. The idea emerged two months ago when Dr Meenal Katarnikar, director of centre for extra mural studies, Mumbai University, read reports on how the Chinese Government was banning coffin burials due to ecological loss in the form of trees and land being used for non-agricultural purposes, along with Japan facing spacial issues.

"Closer home, Delhi will also run out of space six months from now. Burning, burying and the Zoroastrian method at the Tower of Silence, are all causing ecological issues. The aim of this talk is to have representatives of all religions discuss a change in the way we dispose our dead. Only then can we have some change in the process," says Dr Katarnikar.

CM Samant, Atibar Khan, Father Aniceto Pereira and Dr Homi Bhalla representing different faiths, along with a representative of the transgender community, will comprise the panel. Dr Katarnikar reveals, "Transgenders in Pakistan are being told that they won't be given land for burial in some countries."

And what do the millennials Dr Katarnikar teaches suggest? "Mostly, they don't really care much about the ritual aspect of it. Electrical cremation or solar panel-powered cremation, and donating their body to medical colleges for research are some solutions students have suggested."

On Today, 3 pm to 5 pm

At Kusumagraj Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, second floor hall, University of Mumbai, Kalina Campus, Santacruz East.

Call 26543000

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates