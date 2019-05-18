Mumbai events: Summer camp for little Whizz kids at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

things-to-do

.

SGNP and Sparkles Science team up to launch the SGNP - Summer Camps during the upcoming summer vacations. The camp will be entirely based on activities, hands-on learning, making and breaking, question answers, discussions, games and lots of fun! The camp will be conducted within the premises of the SGNP itself. So parents go through the itinerary below and send in your kids to an exciting jungle ambiance filled with a thoroughly enjoyable and engrossing learning opportunity.

Information and Instructions

Kids should be dressed in full clothes. And carry at least two spare set of clothes with them.

Kids to get their own toiletries, towels, napkins etc.

Caring an empty, refillable water bottle is a must.

Kids can carry their own snacks, chocolates etc, but they should be ready to share it with other kids. 5. Parents have to inform us of any medical condition or any medication that your child has to take during the camp.

Kids should be wearing good shoes. No slippers or sandals will be allowed.

Carry your mosquito repellents etc. if you need to.

Parents should refrain from sending in mobile phones and valuables with your kids. Cameras and binoculars will help.

Kids have to carry their notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers etc.

Summer Camp Details

Theme - Little Whiz Kids (Level 1)

Age group: 3 to 6 years

Date: Monday 20-Friday 24 May 2019

Time: 11.45 am to 01:30 pm (Every Day)

Charges: 2,800/- per kid. (Max 24 participants only)

Costs Include includes everything mentioned above but not the entry ticket at SGNP main gate)

Nature Information Center (NIC)

Phone: 022-2886 86 86 (Office)

Email: nicsgnp78@gmail.com

'Sparkles Science' is an interdisciplinary education platform created to promote free and progressive thinking in children. Their aim is to help children discover their true potential and their creative selves! This is achieved through weaving together various disciplines such as science, math, arts, culture, and more, through creative, fun-to-do, project-based workshops. These interdisciplinary workshops, weave stories, games, and activities around different concepts revolving around science, math, art, etc. in our daily life. The core belief is to believe in free and progressive education and their classrooms are abuzz with expressions of art, pottery, craft, drama, experiments, activities, and all things fun!

