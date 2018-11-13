Mumbai events: The best things to do in the city this week

things-to-do

Head to a craft beer and food truck festival where you can indulge in yum food, cold brews, and groove to eclectic music. Here are our top picks

(Clockwise from top) scenes from an earlier edition of the festival in Pune

Mead for pleasure



Tanmay Bahulekar

The Good Vibes Festival, which premiered in April in Pune this year, is a two-day craft beer and food truck festival. Tied together with an intriguing set of indie music performances each year, the grand soiree makes its debut in Mumbai this month with its third edition, which is scheduled for the weekend at a newly opened open-space venue in Lower Parel. Even though there are many options to choose from to quench your thirst, the owner of Leo and Gang — a creative production unit which organises the festival — Tanmay Bahulekar tells us, "Moonshine Meadery is Asia's first meadery, and their honey-based meads are a must try. They are based out of Pune and they are coming down for the festival." Some of intriguing variants are bourbon oaked apple mead and guava chilli mead, he shares.

Sound on, please



Sidd Coutto

Bahulekar and team roped in Mae Thomas from iTunes-listed indie music podcast Maed in India, who has curated the music for the event. "The musical experience had to spread good vibrations and resonate with the festival's name. So, I got artists whose music I genuinely respect and fits the happy and upbeat prerogative," Thomas tells us about how she went about selecting bands and musicians for the festival.



Mae Thomas

"We've got some singer-songwriters who'll warm you up along with your delicately crafted beers. And rounding off the evening are a couple of bands of varying genres to lift your spirits," she adds. Mumbai-based popular blues rock band Coutto & Co, blues-pop singer-songwriter Joel Padikkal, Hindi rock band Pravaah, indie dream-pop band Fox in The Garden and Pune-based Hindi folk rock band Fiddlecraft will be some of the acts to watch out for.

Truck loads of food

"We want to bring the energy of a festival with the soul of a picnic, which is also why we chose to call it Good Vibes. And one thing is for sure, you do feel happy looking at food trucks. So, we will have a bunch of trucks ranging from The Waffle Truck to The Cuisine Truck, serving waffles and food spread across many cuisines including burgers, pastas and more, respectively," Bahulekar, who is also a musician, shares, adding that one of the USPs of the festival is the Pune-based Pizza Truck, which is a vegetarian-only venture offering run-off-the-mill margheritas as well as oddball variants like nachos and peppy paneer pizza.

Stay tipsy

With seven breweries serving 30-plus varieties of brews and one meadery, staying tipsy shouldn't be a problem. This is not all, Bahulekar tells us that the central arena of the festival space is occupied by a well-lit beer garden which has seating arrangements. "The idea is to allow people to chill at the garden with their beers while listening to music," he says, adding that a new brewery called Hoppers that has recently acquired a brewery in Belgium will be offering enticing brews, alongside other well-known ones.

On: November 17 and 18, 12 pm to 10 pm

At: Universal Square, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 300 to Rs 999

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates