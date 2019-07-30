Mumbai: Every day, some part of 70-year-old Chunabhatti building falls

national

After kids precariously crossing a crumbling ledge goes viral, residents of 70-yr-old Chunabhatti bldg tell how it has been falling apart since 2000

The building houses mill workers and their families, but since 2000, it hasn't been maintained at all. Pic/Ashish Raje

After the building collapse in Dongri, residents of Swadeshi Mill building in Chunabhatti are living in fear of their houses crashing on top of them any day now. The 70-year-old building houses former mill workers and their families but since 2000, it hasn't been maintained at all. Because of which the houses are covered with plastic sheets and every day, parts of the structure keep collapsing.

While no civic officials have been bothered about looking after the building, residents were hesitant about sharing details about the condition of the structure, fearing BMC may kick them out if they spoke out. Many claimed that the building, which has 122 flats and 500 residents, is under liquidation; the case has been in court since 2000. The residents are being represented by Vinod Mistry. The condition of the building is so poor that the roofs of houses are covered with plastic sheets.

Nobody's bothered

Vasanti Kamble, 67, who has been residing in the building since she was child, said, "My father brought me here when I was kid. He used to work for the mill. My husband also worked there. In 2000, the owner of the mill went into losses and since then, nobody has looked after this building. The issue has been going on in court since the last 20 years."



Residents have been using a rope to walk around a collapsed floor. Pic/Ashish Raje

Chhaya Kamble, 52, who resides on the third floor with her husband Mahindra and son Bharat said, "When I got married, this the building was not in shambles. Since 2000, parts of the building have been slowly crumbling every day. Nobody is bothered about the condition of the building." Outside Chhaya's home, the floor is slowly collapsing. She said it has been damaged since one and a half years. Four months ago, she added a metal sheet over the broken part. However, fearing someone might fall after mistakenly stepping on the sheet, she removed it. The family has now added a rope around the building to help others move securely.

Despite living in such conditions, residents don't even have the option of putting the building up for redevelopment. Mahindra said, "After 2000 this building went into liquidation. The Supreme Court declared that this building should be given to for redevelopment but the High Court refused. Neither can we put it into redevelopment nor are the civic officials willing to take charge of it. The next hearing in the case will take place on Wednesday."

Have to live here

Shilpa Rane, 43, another third floor resident, who was born and brought up here said, "My father Ajit Raut worked at the mill. My children were also born here. I do live in fear that this building might fall one day. But because we don't earn that much, we have to live here." The condition of the building is also affecting residents' health. Leela Thakur, 72, another resident, said, "I was 8 when I moved into this building. My dad and brother worked at the mill. In 2000, everything changed. Parts of the building keep falling and the roofs of homes are covered with plastic sheets. The water falling from the roof goes out of the pipe we've added in the house. Because of that, I keep falling ill."

BMC says

Speaking to mid-day about the building, Manish Walunj, assistant commissioner of the L ward, said, "The building is in C-1 [dilapidated/dangerous] condition. In 2016, I cut the electricity and water supply to the building, but somehow, the tenants managed to get back here through the court. Currently, there is an issue between the owner and tenant; the matter is sub judice. The court has appointed a liquidator for them."

