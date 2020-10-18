Mumbai: Ex-BPP chairman chargesheeted for fraud

Six years after a complaint was filed at MRA Marg Police Station by ex-BPP Trustee Khojeste Mistree, against the then chairman of the trust Dinshaw Mehta for alleged misappropriation of funds up to the tune of Rs 20 lakh over the sale of tenancy of Dadi House in Bora Bazaar, the Mumbai Police filed its first chargesheet in the case at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Ballard Pier on Thursday.

Mehta, 75, has been chargesheeted under the IPC Section(s) 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) and was released on a cash bail of R15,000. Speaking to mid-day over the phone, Mehta said: "This is a political crusade that is being carried out against me. The case is false and I had requested the judge to expedite the case so that our name(s) can be cleared."

BPP trustee Noshir Dadrawala said on Saturday, that although he is "no friend" of Mehta or Desai, "all those who got their hands dirty are paying today for their wrongs."

He concluded: "When history of the Parsis in India will be written some day, historians will write that no Arab or Alexander destroyed the Parsis. The Parsis destroyed themselves."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news