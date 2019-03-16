Mumbai: Ex-corporator held for duping cop, others on promise of house

crime

However, his wife is on the run. According to police, the couple had similarly duped several others people to the tune of Rs 25.50 lakh. The duo was booked under IPC sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and others

Representational picture

A former Shiv Sena corporator from the city has been arrested for allegedly duping a policeman and several others on the false promise of providing houses to them, a senior police official said Friday. According to official, complainant Sakharam Sawant (58), who retired as an assistant sub-inspector, was looking for an accommodation in Marol area of suburban Andheri in 2006.

At that time, Sawant's friend introduced him to Vishnu Koregaonkar, who was the corporator of the area. He promised to provide a house to Sawant at Rs 6.50 lakh, the official said. Sawant arranged the money and gave it to Koregaonkar. However, despite repeated reminders and follow-up, he did not provide a house to him, police said. "In July 2018, the complainant met Koregaonkar's wife and asked her about it. However, she also gave evasive answers," he said.

Thereafter, Sawant approached the Amboli police and lodged a complaint against the duo in August 2018. Following an inquiry, police arrested Koregaonkar late on Wednesday night. He was produced before the court, which remanded him in ten days police custody. However, his wife is on the run. According to police, the couple had similarly duped several others people to the tune of Rs 25.50 lakh. The duo was booked under IPC sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and others.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates