Mumbai: Executive committee of MMRDA commends appointment to construct elevated viaduct

The executive committee of MMRDA, which is headed by Ajoy Mehta commended the appointment to construct as well as design elevated viaduct

The Executive Committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), headed by Ajoy Mehta, Chairman, Executive Committee, MMRDA and Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra on Tuesday took some very important decision related to public infrastructure. The Executive Committee commended the appointment of AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd. to partly design and construct the elevated viaduct – including the viaduct to integrate with Metro-4 and Metro-5 and seven elevated stations, namely, Dhamankar Naka, Anjur Phata, Purna, Kalher, Kasheli, Balkum Naka and Kapurbawdi on the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro-5 corridor.

The Committee also appointed the consortium of Systra (France), Consulting Engineers Group Ltd. and Systra MVA Consulting (India) Pvt. Ltd. as General Consultants for the construction of civil work on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi Metro-5 stretch and Dahisar-East to Mira Bhayendar and Andheri-East to CSMIA Metro-9 corridor.

In a press release issued to the media it has been stated that the 262nd meeting of the Executive Committee clearly indicated their intent – to develop Metro network in the city and its MMR and develop it fast – by their decisions as another approval also related to Metro Bhavan and the very crucial Operation Control Center, for which it was decided to appoint Epicons Consultant Pvt. Ltd. as the Project Management Consultants.

"Yes, all major decisions revolved around the development of the Metro network. Developing a Metro line or two isn’t the exact need of the hour. Considering the traffic chaos, downgrading air quality and endangering the environment, what we need is a "Total Connectivity" which will induce car owners to take to the public transport and hence our focus is to develop all Metro lines", said R.A.Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

