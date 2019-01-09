Mumbai: Exhibition to raise awareness about water conservation

things-to-do

An upcoming exhibition by a collective of rural and urban artisans will showcase artworks to raise awareness about water conservation

An artwork made by Umoya Design features Shibori, a Japanese manual resist dyeing technique

Six hundred million. That's the approximate number of Indians facing high to extreme stress over water, according to a Composite Water Resources Management report by Niti Aayog that was released in June last year. It is estimated that Bengaluru could run out of groundwater by 2020.

The urgency of water conservation cannot go unnoticed. In light of this crisis, along with sustainability being a crucial part of their agenda, not-for-profit trust A Hundred Hands, a collective of artisans from around the country, decided to name the theme of their upcoming exhibition at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai after the substance that is often a synonym for life. Water.



The exhibition at the museum last year

"Our theme Wonder of Wonder is not only meant to raise awareness about conservation, but is also a way to encourage artisans to innovate and engage in the practice of design thinking," says founder Mala Dhawan. The artisans were given an open-ended briefing, and around 60 per cent of them came out with a separate line of products related to water. "There are three ways to go about incorporating the theme. The work could be a direct representation of water, or it could be something more esoteric. And lastly, the process itself could be sustainable. All products offered by our rural and urban artisans are anyway made by hand - which is a gentle process. For instance, the making of khadi fabric requires less water," she says.



Sholapith made by Gobindo

Around 57 artisans will be coming to Mumbai offering a range of products from Benarasi sarees to Bandhani and Shibori shawls. "Gobindo, an artisan from West Bengal, will be selling works made out of Sholapith, which is an alternative to thermocol.



Water-themed handmade ceramic ware

There are also water hyacinth baskets from Assam that one can buy, as well as lacquerware from Patna that is designed on the concept of a 'boond', or drop," Dhawan reveals, adding that these objects are not merely decorative items, but are tangible reminders to the consumer to conserve water.

ON: January 10 to 14, 10 am to 7 pm

AT: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Byculla East.

EMAIL: contactus@ahundredhands.com

CALL: 23731234

