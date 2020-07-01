Mumbai: Expensive infrared thermometers worth nearly Rs 1.5 lakh go missing

A Mumbai-based essential equipment supplier has been running from pillar-to-post, after one of four cartons carrying infrared thermometers the firm was to receive from New Delhi, has gone missing. The cartons were transported on a New Delhi-Mumbai parcel train. Each thermometer was worth between Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 and the missing box had 50 pieces.

"Everything is on record. We had booked four cartons from New Delhi to Mumbai Central on May 25, and received three cartons at Mumbai Central on May 28. A person from our team in New Delhi, Baliram, received a status message on his phone from the railways that four cartons were unloaded at Mumbai Central, but when my colleague, Pankaj Shinde, went to receive the parcels, he found one carton missing from the consignment," Pradeep Varsale of manufacturer and supplier firm Ankitst Exim said.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world, our company has been dealing with essential supplies and these thermometers had been imported into India. They landed in New Delhi, after which we booked them on a parcel train to Mumbai," he elaborated.

Shinde has not only been making trips to the Mumbai Central parcel office where the cartons were delivered, but has also filed a written complaint with the parcel department at Mumbai Central, and has been sending emails to Northern Railway and parcel departments, but in vain.

"I have submitted an application at the Parcel Management Cell, but am still awaiting a reply from Indian Railways for the missing carton. We do not know what to do next," Shinde said.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar said he will get the matter examined.

50

No. of thermometers in the missing carton

