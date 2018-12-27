Mumbai experiences minimum temperatures dropping to 12.4 and 17 Celsius

Dec 27, 2018, 15:33 IST | IANS

Mumbai experiences minimum temperatures dropping to 12.4 and 17 Celsius

Different parts of Maharashtra experienced the winter chills with temperatures plummeting to as low as 1.8 degrees Celsius in Niphad, the IMD said on Thursday.

Mumbaikars felt the chills with the minimum temperatures dropping to 12.4 and 17 degrees Celsius in the suburbs and the city.

It was 5.7 degrees Celsius in Nashik, 8.4 degrees in Jalgaon, 9 degrees in Nandurbar and 9.2 degrees in Dhule.

Thursday's drop was around 5 degrees lower than Wednesday, and the IMD has forecast an average minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday and up to 17 degrees Celsius on Friday.

However, the temperatures will continue to be in the 13-15 degrees range on Thursday, as Mumbaikars pulled out their warm gear for the first time this winter.

