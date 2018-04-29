Mumbai: Eye of comatose patient nibbled by rat at Jogeshwari hospital

The hospital administrator, however, denied the incident, claiming it as an 'alleged conspiracy' to malign their reputation



Representational picture

The father of a comatose patient alleged that his son's right eye was nibbled by a rat at civic-run Bal Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari on April 23. "We saw blood over his eye in the morning. We had seen rats in the general ward earlier, but we didn't witness the incident. He was admitted in the hospital with a blood clot in the brain, following a road accident," the father told ANI.

The hospital administrator, however, denied the incident, claiming it as an 'alleged conspiracy' to malign their reputation. The incident took place when the patient in coma, Parminder Gupta, was shifted to the general ward from the ICU for two days. The condition of the patient is quite delicate at present. Further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever