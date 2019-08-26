Mumbai: Face-off between protesting teachers and police personnel takes place at Azad Maidan

mumbai

Four protesters and some police personnel sustained injuries in the face-off between the police and a group of teachers protesting at Azad Maidan

The Unaided teachers were protesting against the education minister at Azad Maidan. All Pics/Suresh Karkera

A face-off between the police and a group of teachers protesting at Azad Maidan took place on Monday. Unaided teachers demanding salary from the government were seen protesting against the education minister at Azad Maidan. The protesters claimed that the police officials conducted a lathi-charge on them.

According to the Mumbai police officials, the teachers who were protesting at Azad Maidan attempted to cross the barricades. In order to control the crowd, a minimum force was used. No lathi-charge took place. The officials also said that the cops tried to control the crowd physically but in the process, four protesters and some police personnel sustained injuries.

Mumbai police spokesperson said, "Minimum force was used to prevent the teachers from crossing over the barricades. There was no lathi-charge per se."

