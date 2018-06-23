Mumbai: Failed HSC students from Ismail Yusuf College to get another chance

Around 150 failed students of science stream of this Jogeshwari college had alleged that their failure was a result of college's mismanaged practical assessment

In a first-of-its-kind relief, aggrieved students from Ismail Yusuf College who failed in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination will get another chance to appear for the re-examination of practical assessment.

Around 150 failed students of science stream of this Jogeshwari college had alleged that their failure was a result of college's mismanaged practical assessment. These students met with the state education minister Vinod Tawde on Friday during which this decision was taken.

"After these students approached us with their grievances, we conducted an investigation in this matter and the issue in marks of a practical assessment of students of this college. This is happening for the first time that board will take a re-examination. We are thankful that the education minister tried to understand the students' problem and took a fair decision," said Aniket Ovhal, regional head of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which has been spearheading struggle of these students who have failed in the HSC examination.

While state education minister responded positively when asked about the decision taken, the Maharashtra State Board's Mumbai Division still has no clue about the development. When contacted Subhash Borse, secretary of the Mumbai division of state board, he said, "We have not received any such order from the government as yet."