Mumbai: Fake bomb creates panic near Arnala beach

There was hectic activity near Prabhat Colony, Facory pada in Arnala where there are many beach resorts after a fake bomb was found in the morning on Saturday around 7 am.

As per the officials, the convervancy workers who were clearing garbage found the bomb which had 5 sticks and a timer. A sweeper lifted it and brought it to the notice of gram panchayat members who in turn alerted the police.

The police called the bomb dectection and disposal squad (BDDS) who checked the device and found it to be fake. Five pipes were glued together and a clock timer was fitted. Police suspect that video shooting team of many TV serials and films that take place on the scenic beaches over here might have abandoned the device or someone must have played a prank and had the intention to create panic.

Officials said that the entire drama went on for nearly two hours and a lot of people had gathered in the area after the news of a bomb being found spread like wild fire.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jayant Bhajabale said that after probe BDDS found that the device was a fake bomb but they would be investigating the matter. As per now only an entry was made in the police diary and no case was filed, he added.

