Mumbai: Fake TC nabbed at Central Railway's Dadar station

Central Railway's (CR) Chief Ticket Inspector N B Sakpal helped to nab a fake ticket examiner while supervising his team of ticket examiners who were working at Dadar railway station on Wednesday.

Sakpal, who is a Chief Ticket Inspector at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) noticed one person checking tickets and immediately recognised him to be an unknown person. He confronted the said person and questioned him about his identity. Upon further interrogation, it was revealed that the person was not a ticket examiner and he was identified as Gautam Vishwas Sahasrabudhe.

The person has been prosecuted and action has been taken as per rules. Sakpal's quick thinking and presence of mind has not only helped the Central Railway nab an impersonator but it has also helped to protect the image of Central Railway and also save the railway's revenue. He will be suitably rewarded for the same.

