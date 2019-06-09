Mumbai: Family goes for picnic, 7-year-old drowns in pool

national

A 7-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool in a Palghar resort in Arnala in Plaghar district

Representational image

A 7-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool on Friday in a Palghar resort. According to police sources, a group of 14 people, a family and friends from Malwani went for a picnic to Sagar resort in Arnala Plaghar district on Friday. While the family members including 6 children were enjoying the loud music by the DJ at the resort, the 7-year-old girl drowned in the pool.

Abdulrahman Shaikh (31), an auto driver by profession, planned this picnic with his wife and two kids along with ten other relatives at Arnala. Abdulrahman Shaikh told mid-day, "We all were in the swimming pool enjoying the loud music when around 12:30 - 1:00 pm we heard someone screaming about my daughter." Abdulrahman Shaikh went to check on his daughter and was shocked to learn about her drowning.

They immediately rushed her to the local hospital where the doctor declared her dead on arrival. "We have registered an Accidental Death Report and further investigation is underway," said senior inspector Appa Lengare from Arnala police station.

Also Read: Mumbai bank staffer drowns while urinating in river in Raigad

Top Stories

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates