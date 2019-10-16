Mumbai: Family have not linked suicide to PMC Bank crisis

A 39-year-old NRI Dr Nivedita Bijlani, a resident of Versova allegedly committed suicide at her home by consuming pills on Monday night. According to sources, Bijlani had an account at the Punjab Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank and had over R1 crore deposited in the bank's Versova branch.

However, her family in their statement to police did not allude to the bank crisis as the reason behind her death. According to them, Bijlani was battling depression due to personal problems and was being treated in Mumbai. She had once attempted suicide when she was living in the United States.

Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Manoj Kumar Sharma said that the case is being probed from all possible angles. The police received a call from a private hospital about the suicide on Tuesday morning. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Bijlani was being treated by a well-known doctor in Marine Drive.

She first married in 2001 and has a 17-year-old daughter. In 2017, she married an American national in Colombia and was settled there. Her parents brought her to India after her suicide attempt in March 2018.

"We have recorded her parents' statement. They have not made any claim as far as the PMC Bank crisis is concerned. Her father found her in an unconscious state on Tuesday morning. She was declared dead on arrival. The hospital informed us that she overdosed on her medication," a senior officer told mid-day.

"The family appears to be economically sound. Her brother and husband will arrive from the US on Wednesday and their statements will be recorded," the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates