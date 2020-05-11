Mumbai family narrates incident of deer crashing through the roof of their house

In a bid to save its life from a predator, a large spotted deer fell on a roof, crashed through it and landed in a house in a slum area in Hanuman Tekdi at Powai.

The incident happened at around 12.30 am on Saturday when Prakash Dhole and his family were fast asleep. "We were sleeping when suddenly we heard the roof break and saw a big animal falling down. We initially thought it was a leopard and so I immediately switched on lights. We later informed one of our neighbour who is an animal lover who contacted the NGO," Dhole said.



But received minor injuries in the fall

The PAWS-Mumbai ACF team rushed to the spot and rescued the deer and handed over him to the Forest Department for further treatment.

One of the members of the NGO said a similar incident happened last week where a deer fell down from hillock at Powai and died on the spot.

Speaking with mid-day, Sunish Subramanian founder of the NGO said, "I received a call at 12.30 am that a deer crashed into a roof. We sent our volunteers on the spot and informed to the Forest Department and rescued deer. We are assuming that leopard was chasing deer and in a bid to save its life, the animal jumped on the house and accidentally came down crashing the cement sheet roof. Luckily neither the deer nor anyone from the family was hurt."

"In this area, about five deer were regularly spotted looking for food in a group. But from last week three are missing and one died last week while another was sent to the SGNP national park yesterday," Subramanian said.

PAWS team is searching the three deer that are missing since last week.

