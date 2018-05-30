Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar to perform free of cost on World No Tobacco Day

Organisers of Farhan's live gig in city reveal actor-singer will perform 90-minute set free of cost to mark World No Tobacco Day



Organisers of Farhan Akhtar's live gig in the city have revealed that the actor will perform without a fee. The charity event, titled Farhan Akhtar Live In Concert, Love For Life Begins With Music, has been organised by Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) to mark World No Tobacco Day tomorrow, and will be held at the city's Rangsharda Auditorium.

YK Sapru, founder, chairman and CEO, CPAA, tells mid-day, "Farhan is a talented artiste with a golden heart. He is doing our show free of cost. Music is the best way to reach out to the youth and draw in crowds. We want to use the event as a platform to ask the youth to celebrate life by saying no to tobacco." Sapru informs that funds raised for the event via its sponsors, will go towards the treatment of needy cancer patients, apart from awareness campaigns about the ill-effects of tobacco.

Talking about his association with the organisation, Farhan Akhtar had previously stated, "I am happy to be associated with this important cause that can make a difference to society. I am thankful to the CPAA for inviting me to use my music as a platform for spreading awareness."

On his playlist are his popular renditions, including, Sinbad The Sailor, Dil Dhadakne Do, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon, Socha Hai, Pichhle Saat Dinon Mein, Atrangi Yaari, Tum Ho Toh, Senorita, Havan Kund, Dil Chahta Hai and Rock On, among others. Akhtar will also recite two poems, Toh Zinda Ho Tum and Dil Aakhir Tu Kyon Rota Hai, from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), during his 90-minute set. Singers Neha Bhasin and Divya Kumar are also part of the artiste line-up.

