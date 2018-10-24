Mumbai: FDA seizes Rs 3 lakh worth of adulterated sweets across city

national

FDA is waiting for the report of the 12 samples sent for testing. FDA has also said cases of food adulteration can be reported at #1800222365

FDA officials check the seized products after the raid

With Diwali round the corner, be careful before you hog on the sweets on offer. The FDA, during its two-day raid across the city, has confiscated adulterated snacks worth Rs 3 lakh and has sent the samples for testing.

Acting on a tip-off, FDA raided shops in Dharavi, Kurla and Borivli on October 19 and 20. "During Diwali, taking advantage of the demand, shopkeepers often adulterate the sweets," said Pallavi Darada, FDA commissioner. FDA is waiting for the report of the 12 samples sent for testing. FDA has also said cases of food adulteration can be reported at #1800222365.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates