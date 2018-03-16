Mumbai: Fed up with wife's harassment, 25-yr-old kills himself

He recorded a four-minute video saying he was taking the extreme step because he could no longer bear what his wife Dharmishtha had been putting him through



Amit and Dharmishta in happier times

Fed up with constant harassment from his wife, Virar resident Amit Pokare, 25, committed suicide by laying down on the train tracks on Wednesday afternoon. Prior to that, he recorded a four-minute video saying he was taking the extreme step because he could no longer bear what his wife Dharmishtha had been putting him through.

He then lay down on the tracks and a local train ran over him. Vishal Chougle, inspector, Vasai GRP said, "As of now, we have registered an accidental death report. We will take it forward if the family comes ahead with a complaint."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates