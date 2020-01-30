Search

Mumbai feels nip in air as temperature drops to 13.6 degrees Celsius

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 11:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

According to IMD, the temperature is likely to remain the same for the next 24 hours

This picture has been used for representational purposes
Mumbaikars woke to a cold morning as the temperature recorded a ten-year-low on Thursday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the city recorded 13.6 degrees Celsius  and the weather bureau also said that the climate is likely to remain cold for the next 24 hours.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the Met department said in a series of tweets that the temperature fell below the benchmark especially in the suburbs of Mumbai, with Borivli East at 10.95 degree Celsius, Goregaon at 12.40 degree Celsius, Powai at 12.58 degree Celsius and Panvel at 11.19 degree Celsius.

According to the IMD, forecast recorded in the Colaba observatory on Thursday was 16 degree Celsius and that of Santacruz recorded 13.6 degree Celsius

Low temperatures were also reported in Pune, Nashik, Satara and some other parts of Maharashtra as well. Pune reported 11 degrees Celsius, Nashik at 7.9 degrees Celsius and Satara at 12 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity ranged from 79 per cent to 94 per cent in these cities .

Hosalikar said that the cold conditions in the city is likely to remain for a brief period with a chance of seeing a rise in the temperatures over the weekend.

