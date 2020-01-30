Mumbai feels nip in air as temperature drops to 13.6 degrees Celsius

Mumbaikars woke to a cold morning as the temperature recorded a ten-year-low on Thursday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the city recorded 13.6 degrees Celsius and the weather bureau also said that the climate is likely to remain cold for the next 24 hours.

Mumbai & interior state for last 3,4 days are seeing gradual drop in temp with higher impact in last 48 hrs, N Madhya Mah single digit min temp at few places.

Mumbai also been getting cooler with max/min 26.8/13.6 °C.



Next 24 hrs the trend is likely to continue then improvement. pic.twitter.com/qBwv1qzm2x — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 30, 2020

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the Met department said in a series of tweets that the temperature fell below the benchmark especially in the suburbs of Mumbai, with Borivli East at 10.95 degree Celsius, Goregaon at 12.40 degree Celsius, Powai at 12.58 degree Celsius and Panvel at 11.19 degree Celsius.

Mumbai & around got up with the one of coldest morning again in Jan with minimum temperatures going far below bench mark at many places especially in suburbs

Forecast for lowering of temp Post Republic Day was issued well in advance by IMD on 22Jan for Mumbai as well as for state pic.twitter.com/QZUbJoGMFA — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 30, 2020

According to the IMD, forecast recorded in the Colaba observatory on Thursday was 16 degree Celsius and that of Santacruz recorded 13.6 degree Celsius

Low temperatures were also reported in Pune, Nashik, Satara and some other parts of Maharashtra as well. Pune reported 11 degrees Celsius, Nashik at 7.9 degrees Celsius and Satara at 12 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity ranged from 79 per cent to 94 per cent in these cities .

#WinterMaharashtra

As expected the Min temperatures in interiors especially in North Madhya Maharashtra at few places remained below 10 Deg c.

Mumbai it recorded second lowest of the season with 13.6 Deg C.

Trend to continue pic.twitter.com/w1TGVpgXWI — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 30, 2020

Hosalikar said that the cold conditions in the city is likely to remain for a brief period with a chance of seeing a rise in the temperatures over the weekend.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates