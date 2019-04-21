Mumbai: Female foetus found in pipeline of a train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

crime

The foetus was found near S1 compartment of Kamayani Express. This train connects Varanasi and Mumbai

A foetus was found near S1 compartment of Kamayani Express at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station on Saturday. According to the police, the foetus was spotted by a cleaner in Kamayni Express train who then alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer.

M Inamdar, Senior Inspector of Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) said, "This train arrived late at night and after that, it was taken to the yard for cleaning. The cleaner found the foetus inside one of the pipelines while cleaning the compartment and toilets."

Also read: Mumbai: Three days after botched abortion, woman delivers lifeless foetus in bathroom

The police authority then took the foetus to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar for post mortem. The doctors informed the police that it was a female foetus. Inamdar said, "We have registered an FIR against an unknown person under section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case."

The Kamayani Express connects Varanasi and Mumbai. The police is taking details of people who travelled in the compartment and will also scan the CCTV footage of stations from where this train passed. A team is being formed which will focus on the matter with the help of the local crime branch.

Also read: Delhi: Female foetus found dumped in Dwarka

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates