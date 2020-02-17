Mumbai: Female swamp deer found dead in Byculla zoo

The female swamp deer of the duo that was brought to Byculla zoo last year has died of cardiac arrest. The zoo officer said the deer may have been injured during mating. Now, zoo officials are trying to bring in more swamp deer and a mate for the male deer.

As per information from an officer at the zoo, the deer was in good health and its activities were normal. But, on Friday morning, it was found unconscious. There was the big mark on its chest. The post mortem report mentioned that the death was due to cardiac arrest and respiratory failure.

"While mating, the male deer may have hit her, which resulted in the fatal injury," said an officer.

The Byculla zoo — Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Park and Zoo — had got the pair of swamp deer from Kanpur in exchange for a pair of military macaws and three pairs of night herons. The pair arrived in April 2019 and were on display in the newly constructed cage from May 3. Byculla zoo was the first in Maharashtra to display swamp deer. The deer is found in the north and south of the country.

"Animals like deer feel safer in herds. So, we are trying to bring in three to four pairs of swamp deer. The issue is other zoos also need animals in exchange and we don't have many at the zoo," said Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo.

