Mumbai: Fibreglass sculpture of fisherman inaugurated in Worli

The culture vultures are swooping down on Worli, with a slow transformation of public spaces. Recently, the INS Trata naval hub, at the mouth of the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL), witnessed an inauguration ceremony. A model of the warship, INS Mumbai, was unveiled at JK Kapur Chowk, on a traffic island. The ship signified the Navy's strict maritime connect to the city.

The background

The same day, Sunday, December 13, another art work was inaugurated at Worli Seaface at the Late Shri Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk. The 10-foot high work is a fibreglass sculpture of a fisherman (Koli) titled 'Life Vest Under Our Seat'. It was commissioned by art patron Sangeeta Jindal and made by Mumbai artist Siddharth Somaiya.

Jindal, who categorises this work as a 'conversation starter', said, "In a world divided by disease and despair, art offers hope and solace. As we get back on our feet after the Corona onslaught, it is a pleasure to gift Mumbai Siddharth Somaiya's Life Vest Under Our Seat. Siddharth believes in making art accessible to the common man." Jindal said it was the BMC which helped them realise this dream project and thanked Minister Aaditya Thackeray for "identifying this apt location to start this conversation."

Artist Siddharth Somaiya, 31, who worked on this project at his space in Dombivli from 2017, said, "Most artists barricade their work with ropes and chains. For me, the most important element is that people can come close, touch and feel my work and connect with it."

The message

Somaiya spoke about this sculpture, a Koli fisherman, sitting next to his catch, pomfret — "I wanted to make something which was a tribute to the earliest inhabitants of the city. This Koli fisherman is a symbol of the past, but also an acknowledgement that they are the present. The technicolour, the digital watch on his hand, is about that."

Somaiya added, "the boat full of pomfret next to him is about dreams of a sustainable future."

It is fitting, ironic and powerful that this fisherman sculpture is looking at the sea.

The sea

Fitting as it is sea facing, ironic because coastal road work at Worli Seaface is a concern for the Koli community as it threatens ecological sustainability, and powerful because of the message of survival the sculpture sends out. "The public can take back what they wish out of this work," said Somaiya, adding, "gratitude to all who made this happen. Art needs patrons, permissions and places. I know of artists who cannot pursue their passion because they do not have the means to do so." For Somaiya, to get a public space for his work, is a pinch-me-so-that-I-know-I-am-not-dreaming moment.

"I hope this becomes a landmark and people say, 'take a left from the Koli fisherman or a u-turn at the fisherman sculpture'," he finished.

