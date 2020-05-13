Mumbai: Fifth cop in city succumbs to COVID-19

This picture has been used for representation purpose

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Mumbai police died due to COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. With this, five personnel of the Mumbai police have died due to the viral infection so far, while the fatality tally in the state force has gone up to eight.

The deceased ASI was posted at the Sewree Police Station and was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the infection, he said.

ASI Murlidhar Shankar Waghmare from Sewri Police Station, Mumbai lost his life to Coronavirus. May his soul rest in peace.



DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the Waghmare family.

— Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) May 12, 2020

The Maharashtra police tweeted about the death of the ASI through their official Twitter handle.

