Mumbai: Fifth quarantined patient in city visited Wuhan province

A fifth person has been quarantined for Coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday and he is the only one to have travelled to the Wuhan province of China. While the blood samples of the fourth patient tested negative, the repeat blood test results of the other three patients are still pending.



A 49-year-old man, a resident of Juhu is the fifth patient and he had travelled to Wuhan district between January 14 to January 20. Civic officials said that he had fever for the past five days. While his condition is stable, he is being treated for his symptoms.



Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner said that the other patients will remain in quarantine unless their blood samples test negative for the second round. "We will discharge them if repeat tests are negative. We will then monitor their condition and may schedule visits as well," he said.



All five patients have been kept at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli. There have been no positive cases in the country so far.