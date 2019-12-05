Mumbai: Finally Rao College students to register for HSC exam

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a major relief for the students of Rao Junior College, they will now be able to register for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC – Class XII) examination through other nearby colleges. Education officers of respective zones have issued orders to other colleges to accommodate the students, as their college lacks an index number using which registration for the state board examination is done.

As Rao Junior College lacks the required approval from the education department, it was never allotted the index number. Parent of a student of the college said, "It was a shocking revelation just two months before the examination. Especially since admission is done through the centralised online process, there was no way we could have anticipated something like this. We thought the college has all the required approvals."

According to the resolution, students of the Thane branch of the college would be registered from New English School and Junior College and those from the Borivli branch would be registered from T P Bhatia College in Kandivli.

As the issue was stuck for almost four days after the parents of the students of the Borivli branch of the college approached the office of the Deputy Director, they had filed a cheating complaint with the local police on Tuesday. However, a parent said, "The matter has been resolved. The college management has asked us to proceed with the registration process through T P Bhatia College in Kandivli. It will be done on Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates