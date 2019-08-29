Mumbai: Finding bidders becomes a tyre-ing task for MMRDA

mumbai

Floats second tender worth Rs 6 crore for procurement of monorail train tyres after no response to the first one

A monorail train of four coaches runs on a total of 64 tyres. Representation pic

Looking for new tyres for the monorail rakes seems to have become a daunting task for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). After a failed attempt at inviting bidders the first time, MMRDA has floated a second tender worth R6 crore for guideway and load wheel tyres for monorail rakes.

The MMRDA has been trying to procure the tyres as those will be needed to replace the ones in use currently, if needed. If no bidders come forward for the second time, too, the operations of monorail trains in the future might become a matter of concern, sources told mid-day. MMRDA Joint Project Director Dilip Kawatkar, however, has kept his hopes high despite a flop show in the first attempt.

Kawatkar said, "We have invited tenders for supply of guideway tyres and load wheel tyres for Mumbai Monorail and this time we are expecting positive response from the bidders." According to MMRDA officials, a single monorail train of four coaches runs on a total of 64 tyres. Of the 64 tyres, 48 are guideway tyres (tyres on sides) and the remaining 16 are for below the flooring. However, MMRDA officials refused to divulge the number of tyres they plan to get.

Currently, MMRDA has a total of 10 monorail rakes and only six are operational as one was damaged in a fire in November 2017, while three others are out of service at present due to maintenance-related issues. Ever since the monorail services started, MMRDA have been facing technical glitches due to shortage of spare parts. There have also been problems like tyre bursts and an instance where a tyre fell on the road below.

Sources also said that with the procurement of new tyres, the MMRDA might operate more monorail trains, which will help reduce the run-time frequency. Monorail trains operat an interval of 20-25 minutes currently.

