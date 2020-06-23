Mumbai: FIR against BJP leader for protesting in Malad amid lockdown

The Bangur Nagar Police on Sunday night booked BJP Yuva Morcha president and his supporters for protesting against Chinese products amid lockdown in Malad. The case was registered against BJP Yuva Morcha President (Mumbai) Tejinder Singh Tiwana and 7-8 of his supporters.

According to police sources, Tiwana and his supporters assembled at Evershine Nagar and urged the shopkeepers not to sell Chinese products. Some of the shopkeepers removed these products from their store and Tiwana and his supporters destroyed those products.

An FIR was registered under Section 188 (Disobeying the order of Public Servant), Section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) and other relevant sections of the IPC. Investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made so far, said a police official from Bangur Nagar police station.

The Other Side

Tiwana said he hasn't received any official communication from Bangur Nagar Police station. "I am unaware whether an FIR has been registered against me or not," he said.

Tiwana further said that Bangur Nagar police had called the shopkeepers to file complaints against me, but the shopkeepers told the police that they themselves destroyed the Chinese products. “The shopkeepers are supporting our movement to boycott Chinese goods and have stopped selling them,” added Tiwana.

“If any FIR has been registered against me then it is sheer misuse of government machinery by the ruling party. I shall challenge the same in the appropriate court of law,” he further stated.

