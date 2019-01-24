Mumbai: FIR against officials, firms in Ghatkopar plane crash

crime

On the afternoon of June 28, a King Air C90 charter aircraft crashed in a congested Ghatkopar locality killing five people

Representationa picture

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against officials from various organisations in the June 28 Ghatkopar plane crash incident last year. On the afternoon of June 28, a King Air C90 charter aircraft crashed in a congested Ghatkopar locality killing five people.

All people aboard the plane, Capt Pradeep Rajput, Capt Maria Zuberi and two aircraft maintenance engineers Surbhi Gupta and Manish Dube died along with pedestrian Govind Dube. The three injured people are Lovekush Kumar, Naresh Kumar Nisad and Prashant Mahakal.

The police have registered an FIR against Deepak K. Anil Chauhan, Vinod Sai and other officials of UY aviation, whom the plane belongs to; Ajay Agrwal the person whose company provided the spare parts during repairs of the aircraft; Rajiv Gupta, Avinash Bharti and others from to Indmar Aviation, the company that repaired the aircraft.

