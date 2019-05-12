Mumbai Fire: 15-year-old dies after building catches massive fire in Dadar

national

According to reports, the fire broke out on the third floor of a building at Dadar police station compound and eight fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB)

Fire in a building in Dadar

A massive fire broke out at around 1:44 PM in a building at Dadar Police Station Compound, Dadar (West) on Sunday and a 15-year-old girl died in the incident.

"When the fire broke out, 15 years old Shravani Chavan was alone and the house was locked from outside, as we (parents) were out to attend a marriage ceremony," victim's mother said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause.

Earlier this month, A major fire broke out at a residential area today on the 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following a cylinder blast. Three person has been injured in the incident so far and has been taken to Cooper hospital in private vehicle for further treatment.

Mumbai: Fire has broken out on 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following a cylinder blast. One injured person, has been taken to a hospital. 5 fire tenders are present at spot. Police is also present at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/LXsczB5TKw — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

Five fire tenders are present at the spot. Officials of Mumbai Police are also present at the spot.

(With inputs from ANI)

