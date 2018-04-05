Mumbai: Fire at 3 godowns, no casualties reported

The Mumbai police reported that there were no casualties as everyone was rescued

Representational Picture

Fire broke out at three godowns in Wajid Ali Compound in Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Thursday. 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The Mumbai police reported that there were no casualties as everyone was rescued.

Earlier on March 25, at least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a fire incident in a slum area near Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chembur in Mumbai.

Also Read: Six Oil Godowns Gutted In Fire At Thane

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates