Mumbai: Fire at Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait branch in Nariman Point, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the IT server room of Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait (BBK) branch located in the Jolly Maker II building at Nariman Point, here on Thursday, officials said. According to the BMC Disaster Control, the blaze was reported at around 5.30 am from the foreign bank branch premises on the ground floor of the 14-floor building. It was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, office furniture, computers, UPS battery, office records, important documents, false ceiling, etc. in an area about 4000-sq.ft within the BBK branch.

There were no reports of any casualties or anybody trapped inside as informed by local eyewitnesses. The conflagration was brought under control within a clue of hours and cooling operations are underway now, said the officials.

Jolly Maker II is located in the heart of Nariman Point, the country's most prestigious business address in south Mumbai.

